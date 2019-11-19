On Monday, Joy Behar of ABC’s “The View” seemingly coined a new term as she enthused about South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, saying he was in a “traditional” same-sex marriage.

Discussing polls showing Buttigieg leading in Iowa, as Newsbusters reports, co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked why Buttigieg was “pulling ahead all of a sudden.” Behar responded by referring to Buttigieg as a “moderate,” blathering, “He’s a moderate, am I right? He’s more of a moderate Democrat,” adding that Buttigieg had a “traditional” same-sex marriage.

Behar prattled, “People like that. The only other one — there’s Klobuchar who is like that, and so is Joe Biden. People are excited about Buttigieg. He’s fresh, he’s new. He’s gay. He’s a serviceman. He served in Afghanistan. He’s married in a very— unless you are a homophobe, he’s married in a very traditional marriage! Totally monogamous. That should appeal to a silent majority out there. I think it’s great, and he’s openly religious which is another positive in this country. So unless people are going to not vote for someone like him because he’s gay, I think he’s got a shot!”

In September, as Newsbusters noted, Behar sang Buttigieg’s praises because he invoked God when speaking of climate change. Behar babbled:

Pete Buttigieg was very interesting on the subject of religion and the climate change, and I’m just reading what he said. What she’s [Marianne Williamson] saying is that the secular Left, by making fun of the power of prayer or whatever maybe in her case, the power of creative visualization is losing voters, by making fun of that. And Pete Buttigieg makes the case that, you know, he says, if you believe God is watching as poison is being belched into the air of creation and people are being harmed by it, countries are at risk of vanishing in low-lying areas. What do you suppose God thinks of that? I bet he thinks its messed up, and you don’t have to be religious to see the moral dimensions of this. At least one way of talking about this is it’s a kind of sin. I think that bringing religion into the climate change conversation is very, very helpful.

As far as Buttigieg’s so-called “moderate” status:

The Daily Wire noted in September that the Washington Free Beacon reported,”In April 2018, Buttigieg vetoed a South Bend Common Council rezoning decision that would have allowed a pro-life pregnancy center, Women’s Care Center, to open next door to Whole Woman’s Health,” The Free Beacon noted in a separate report. “Buttigieg told the South Bend Tribune he did not find it ‘responsible’ to situate the two organizations ‘literally right next to each other’ despite Women’s Care Center’s promise not to allow protestors to stage demonstrations on their property.”

The Daily Wire noted, “ … an abortion doctor who was affiliated to an abortion clinic that Buttigieg repeatedly supported had kept the remains of more than 2,000 unborn babies at his home.”

As The Daily Wire noted in a profile of Buttigieg:

Buttigieg consistently espouses legally progressive viewpoints. He supports Roe v. Wade and opposes Citizens United v. F.E.C., the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 2010 political speech-affirming ruling. He supports eradicating the Electoral College via constitutional amendment. Buttigieg also supports “packing” the Supreme Court, expanding it to 15 justices … Buttigieg supports a single-payer health insurance system that would amount to a governmental takeover of health insurance and imposition of socialized medicine in America … Buttigieg supports “universal” background checks, thereby requiring a government intermediary for all private transfers of firearms. He is a member of Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a consortium of pro-gun control mayors. Buttigieg supports a national gun registry, which is a longstanding policy nemesis of Second Amendment supporters.

