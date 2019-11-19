An attorney representing a whistleblower in the intelligence community who filed an inspector general (IG) complaint at the center of the impeachment proceedings lashed out at Rep. Jim JordanJames (Jim) Daniel JordanPress: Ukraine’s not the only outrage GOP senator calls impeachment ‘sabotage’ effort, raises questions about witness on eve of testimony Public impeachment hearings enter second week MORE (R-Ohio) on Tuesday, accusing the congressman of lying and spreading conspiracy theories.

Andrew Bakaj tweeted Tuesday that Jordan had lied about who the unnamed whistleblower had contacted before filing his report with the intelligence community’s IG.

“Congressman @Jim_Jordan – I AM TIRED OF YOU LYING IN A HOUSE COMMITTEE ROOM IN FRONT OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. My client hired ME – no one else in leading up to filing the disclosure with the ICIG,” Bakaj tweeted.

“I have made that clear TIME AND TIME AGAIN – and you ignore the FACTS!” he added.

A second attorney representing the whistleblower, Mark Zaid, added: “Certain Members of Congress continue to lie abt my role in this case & deliberately distort facts to deflect from addressing #WBer complaint.”

“They didn’t treat me this way when I worked w/them re #Benghazi #WBers. #Shameful,” he continued, adding “#FactsMatter.”

Republicans including Jordan have accused the whistleblower without evidence of contacting Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffHillicon Valley: Commerce extends Huawei waiver | Senate Dems unveil privacy bill priorities | House funding measure extends surveillance program | Trump to tour Apple factory | GOP bill would restrict US data going to China Press: Ukraine’s not the only outrage Adam Schiff is just blowing smoke with ‘witness intimidation’ bluster MORE (D-Calif.), the chair of the House Intelligence Committee currently leading the House impeachment inquiry, prior to filing his complaint with the IG.

Jordan spent his allotted time during the testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Alexander VindmanGOP senator calls impeachment ‘sabotage’ effort, raises questions about witness on eve of testimony Impeachment guide: The 9 witnesses testifying this week Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Stopgap spending bill includes military pay raise | Schumer presses Pentagon to protect impeachment witnesses | US ends civil-nuclear waiver in Iran MORE on Tuesday decrying the impeachment process and claiming that Democrats had uncovered no evidence of a quid pro quo related to military aid to Ukraine and an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenMost Americans break with Trump on Ukraine, but just 45 percent think he should be removed: poll Democrats release two new transcripts ahead of next public impeachment hearings Press: Ukraine’s not the only outrage MORE (D).

“The facts are on the president’s side, the process is certainly not. It has been the most unfair process we have ever seen and the American people understand it,” he said Tuesday.