“Tim Morrison, Alexander Vindman’s former boss, testified in his deposition that he had concerns about Vindman’s judgment,” the White House tweeted.

The account attached a graphic of a quote from Morrison’s deposition illustrating that point. Morrison worked at the White House as an expert on Russia before leaving his position just before his deposition.

The tweet reflected the willingness of the president and his allies to target their criticisms on Vindman, who is still detailed to work for the White House as part of the National Security Council. Attacks on Vindman emerged as a theme prior to and during Tuesday’s hearing, a risky move given his résumé of military service and his family history.