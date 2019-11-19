(COLLEGE FIX) — The world’s largest higher education union has taken the position that anyone should be able to identify as black — “regardless of the colour of their skin or background.”

According to the Daily Mail, the revelation by the British Universities and Colleges Union came via a report about whether men should be able to identify as women, despite their anatomy.

The UCU “position statement” said “Our rules commit us to ending all forms of discrimination, bigotry and stereotyping. UCU has a long history of enabling members to self-identify whether that is being black, disabled, LGBT+ or women.”

