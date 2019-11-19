Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Tuesday that people in his country are “so tired” of hearing about Burisma Holdings, the energy company connected to the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

“You were ready to publicly announce an investigation into Burisma after your phone call with President Trump?” A CNN reporter asked Zelenskiy Tuesday morning, after he gave a statement to the press in Kiev.

“I think everybody in Ukraine is so tired about Burisma. We have our own country. We have our independence, we have our problems and questions. That’s it,” Zelenskiy said.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s attempts to push Ukraine into investigating the company and its connection to the Bidens is currently driving the House impeachment inquiry. In it, multiple American officials have testified that Zelenskiy’s government had come close to revealing a probe into Burisma and the Bidens after the phone call he had with Trump last July.