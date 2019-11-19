Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Ukrainians are “tired” of the energy company Burisma Holdings in response to a question from a CNN reporter.

“You were ready to publicly announce an investigation into Burisma after your phone call with President Trump?” a CNN reporter asked Zelensky Tuesday morning, referring to the company that included Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenMost Americans break with Trump on Ukraine, but just 45 percent think he should be removed: poll Democrats release two new transcripts ahead of next public impeachment hearings Press: Ukraine’s not the only outrage MORE‘s son, on its board.

“I think everybody in Ukraine is so tired about Burisma,” Zelensky responded. “We have our country, we have our independence, we have our problems and questions.”

Ukraine President Zelensky: “I think everybody in Ukraine is so tired about Burisma.” pic.twitter.com/26TglO4ymI — The Hill (@thehill) November 19, 2019

Zelensky’s July 25 phone call with Trump is at the center of the impeachment inquiry engulfing the Trump White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the call, Trump pressed for Zelensky to investigate the Bidens. At the time, Biden was seen as the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination and he remains a top contender in the race. Security aid to Ukraine was also held up as Trump pressed for the probe.

The public impeachment hearings continue Tuesday, kicking off in the morning with testimony from Jennifer Williams, a foreign service officer assigned to Vice President Pence’s office, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Alexander VindmanGOP senator calls impeachment ‘sabotage’ effort, raises questions about witness on eve of testimony Impeachment guide: The 9 witnesses testifying this week Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Stopgap spending bill includes military pay raise | Schumer presses Pentagon to protect impeachment witnesses | US ends civil-nuclear waiver in Iran MORE, the director of European Affairs at the National Security Council. Both were on the July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky.

Kurt Volker Kurt VolkerImpeachment guide: The 9 witnesses testifying this week Public impeachment hearings enter second week The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Johnson & Johnson — Trump floats testifying in impeachment hearing MORE, the former special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, the top Russia adviser on the White House National Security Council, will testify Tuesday afternoon.