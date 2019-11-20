The holiday season is in full swing, and soon you’ll be busy detangling twinkling lights and meditating in preparation for stressful family visits. And, while having family over can certainly be stressful, there are ways to mitigate the chaos and keep everyone cheerful all season long.

From revamping your guest bedroom to be a home away from home to brewing up perfectly warmed beverages after a cool evening walk, we’ve got seven essential products for making any space feel ready to host for the holidays.

Plus, since these products are available at Black Friday pricing, they’ll keep your wallet—in addition to your sanity—intact during the holidays.

Wilfa Precision Automatic Coffee Maker

This hi-tech coffee maker brings barista-level brewing to your kitchen.

Forget stale drip coffee sitting in a sad, worn brewer — this Wilfa Precision Automatic Coffee Maker produces flavorful, rich coffee that visiting friends and family will be chatting about (and asking for) well into the new year. The automatic filter brewer is engineered for exact temperature and water control for the tastiest cuppa joe, every time. Plus, it looks sleek and elegant on your countertop, letting you see the brewing process in action. Designed by a barista artist and recognized by the Golden Cup standard of the Specialty Coffee Associations of America (SCAA) and Europe (SCAE), this machine brings barista-quality brewing right to your countertop.

You can find it here for the newly reduced price of $84.99.

Wine Squirrel Sealing Decanter

Made to extend your vino’s shelf-life, Wine Squirrel is the gift that keeps on giving.

Winter is coming…meaning so is your mother-in-law, your aunt, three cousins and at least two unexpected dinner guests. Luckily, there’s also wine — and with the Wine Squirrel Sealing Decanter, you can stretch the shelf life of your favorite pinot noir until the next night’s dinner (or let’s be real: lunch). Featuring a unique patented sealing mechanism that can keep your wine good for weeks (although no one’s waiting that long), you can enjoy multiple glasses of delicious vino long after the bottle was originally opened.

You can find it here for $65.99.

Chevron Comforter 6-Piece Set in Queen

Your in-laws will have a hard time waking up on the wrong side of the bed with these sheets.

It’s important to make guests feel welcome in your home — and there might not be a better time to flex your hosting skills than the holidays. This queen-sized Chevron Comforter 6-Piece Set will make your guest bedroom the most desired resting place in your house. This chic comforter set is made to be breathable in summer and cozy in winter, and includes decorative pillows in addition to shams and a bed skirt for a bed you’ll want to crash in after a long flight. Plus, the neutral ivory shade looks good in any bedroom.

Find it here for $38.

Qi Charging LED Wooden Alarm Clock

Wake up on time and with a fully charged battery.

It may be the holidays, but everyone’s got things to do — be sure you get to gatherings on time with this chic ZTech Wooden Alarm Clock Phone Charger. This handy multi-function digital alarm clock not only displays time, date, temperature and humidity with bright and clear LED lights but also features a Qi wireless charging feature that means you can simply lay your Qi-enabled device on top to start powering up.

Find it here for $21.99.

Townew: The World’s First Self-Sealing & Changing Trash Can

Capable of changing itself, Townew might just be the world’s smartest trash can.

Gift wrap, paper plates and cups, stinky diapers — they might not be a usual part of your trash, but during the holidays when you’re hosting family and friends, you can easily accumulate and produce about three times more than what you usually do. Because hoofing endless amounts of garbage out of your house during a party is the worst (and so is making your friends do it), there’s Townew: a smart garbage can that literally does all the hard (and smelly) work for you. It’s made to seal and change the trash bag for you without spilling or leaking — just hold the touch button when you’re ready and grab the sealed trash bag when done. Once you take the used trash bag out, the smart trash can automatically pulls a new bag into place.

You can find it here for $105.

Home Mini Humidifier Aromatherapy Machine

This odor-fighting humidifier will be a breath of fresh air for you and your guests.

The holidays are notorious for causing stress, but the Home Mini Humidifier Aromatherapy Machine lets you zen out when you really need to. Not only will it make your home smell wonderful, it can relieve dry skin and sore throats. Featuring a 300mL capacity, this machine humidifies the air within 108 square feet, so you can breathe a little easier — and relieve any coughs, sniffles, bad odors and more.

Find it here for $17.95.

Black Steel Frame Desk with Bookcase

Answer emails, write your Christmas list, and catch up on the rest of your work in comfort.

Unfortunately for many of us, work doesn’t necessarily stop during the holiday season, so you houseguests will greatly appreciate having a workspace to catch up while they stay over. This beautiful solid wood desktop looks good in any room and still gives you plenty of space. It expands to 39″ wide and 18″ deep — and thanks to the lack of shelving, there’s plenty of space to extend the desk upwards to include a small bookcase where you can keep decorations and books.

Find it here for $79.99.

