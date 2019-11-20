Emmy Award-winning journalist Lara Logan has secured a deal with Fox News’ streaming service Fox Nation, a report from Variety published Monday revealed.

Logan, the former chief foreign affairs correspondent for CBS News and a correspondent for “60 Minutes,” will be hosting a four-part docuseries called “No Agenda” for the streaming service, which is set to debut in January of 2020.

The docuseries “will feature four 90-minute installments, each comprised of four episodes that will be released simultaneously on the platform,” Variety reported. “Logan will focus on four topics: media bias, immigration, socialism and veterans. She is expected to report from ‘the front lines of America’s political and ideological war zones and dive into a number of hot-button issues with on-the-ground coverage and expert interviews,’ according to a description.”

“This series is what American people tell me they want everywhere I go – honest, independent journalism that will not bow to propagandists and political operatives who use the media as a weapon to silence, punish and bully,” Logan said in a statement.

In February, Logan made headlines for calling out the mainstream media for dropping even the pretense of being objective, likening some journalists to “activists” and “propogandists.”

“The media everywhere is mostly liberal, not just in the U.S. But in this country, 85% of journalists are registered Democrats – that’s just a fact,” Logan told “Mike Drop” podcast host Mike Ritland, a retired Navy SEAL

“How do you know you’re being lied to?” Logan continued blasting the mainstream media. “How do you know you’re being manipulated? How do you know there’s something not right with the coverage When they simplify it all and there’s no gray. There’s no gray. It’s all one way. Well, life isn’t like that. If it doesn’t match real life, it’s probably not — there’s something wrong.”

Regarding President Donald Trump, Logan noted that nearly all coverage on POTUS is negative. “That’s distortion of the way things go in real life, because although the media has historically always been left-leaning, we’ve abandoned our pretense, or at least the effort, to be objective today,” she said.

“We’ve become political activists, and some could argue propagandists, and there’s some merit to that,” Logan bluntly added.

During the interview, the journalist also commented on Fox News being one of the only news sources on the Right.

“This is the problem that I have: There’s one Fox,” she said. “There’s one Fox and there’s many, many, many more organizations on the Left. … The problem is the weight of all these organizations on one side of the political spectrum. When you turn on your computer, or you walk past the TV, or you see a newspaper headline in the grocery store, if they’re all saying the same thing, the weight of that convinces you that it’s true. You don’t question it, because everyone is saying it. And unless you seek out Breitbart on your computer, you’re probably not even going to know what the other side is saying.”

Concluding the fiery podcast, Logan told Ritland: “This interview is professional suicide for me.”

The journalist has won Emmy Awards for her work in the field, as previously noted by The Daily Wire. Logan was sexually assaulted by scores of men in a near-death attack while reporting in Egypt’s Tahrir Square on February 11, 2011. Logan broke her silence on the traumatic event on “60 Minutes” in April of that year, recalling the horrifying details. Logan went back to reporting soon after recuperating from the dramatic assault.

