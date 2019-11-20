Impeachment-seeking Democrats are weaponizng the process “to make political points,” a dangerous precedent for America and the law, according to civil liberties expert Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax TV.

“There’s just no crime – it’s not a crime to use foreign policy to your political advantage,” Dershowitz told “America Talks Live.” “Presidents have been doing that since the beginning of our country, and to make that crime, Congress would have to legislate, and they wouldn’t be able to. They wouldn’t be able to craft a statute that would narrowly prohibit the partisan political use of foreign policy.

“So, what we’re seeing is a misuse of the impeachment power, weaponization of the impeachment power, to make political points.”

Dershowitz has not seen evidence of a crime in the testimony to date.

“First of all, it can’t be a bribe to get information for use in a political case,” Dershowitz said. “That can’t be the quid or the quo in a quid pro quo, because that’s constitutionally protected. Information is constitutionally protected.

“To make that kind of the money element of a bribe would be to create a terrible, terrible precedent that would generally interfere with politics and civil liberties. So, I don’t think that there’s anything I heard in the testimony that would come close to bribery, treason, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Dershowitz told host John Cardillo, if he were the president’s lawyer, he would file a motion to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to throw out the impeachment case before it reaches the Senate because it fails to label crime that has been committed.

“I would immediately make a motion to the Chief Justice to dismiss the impeachment on the ground it doesn’t state an impeachable offense,” Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz is author of “Guilt by Accusation: The Challenge of Proving Innocence in the Age of #MeToo,” vowing to keep the movement from becoming a “racket” to profit off weaponization of accusations.

“I tell the story and I warn about the abuses of the Me Too movement,” Dershowitz said. “I support Me Too, but as Eric Hoffer once said: ‘Every cause starts as a movement, then it becomes a business and ultimately a racket.’

“And I want to stop Me Too from becoming a racket.”

