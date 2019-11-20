It has been a challenging few months for “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who has been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and although he has been working hard to remain positive and upbeat, he is starting to feel the strain.

In a USA Today interview published Wednesday, Trebek said the treatment was “wearing” on him.

“Some days are better than others,” he said. “I still have the effects of the chemotherapy; I’ve now had, I think, nine or 10 sessions. So it’s wearing on me. but I don’t have any choice.”

Trebek first announced his diagnosis in March but things seemed to be going well for him. Weeks after starting treatment he revealed he was in near-remission, but a sudden change in his condition sent him back for more chemotherapy.

For now though, Trebek says he is feeling OK.

“I just have to stick with it, and hopefully they’re going to find a new drug that will enable me to grow my hair back,” he said of the treatment. “That will be something I will be very happy about.”

Since his diagnosis, Trebek has done everything in his power to keep life as close to normal as possible. He continues to work on the show he has hosted for 36 years and has teamed up with the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition to help spread awareness ahead of World Pancreatic Cancer Day on Thursday.

“I wished I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced before my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer,” he said in a public service announcement released last month.

Trebek vowed to fight the cancer every step of the way and he has not backed down from that promise.

“And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease,” he said.