Jean Trebek says Religious Science has helped her and her husband, “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek cope with treatment for his stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Religious Science includes Reiki, a Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation, sound healing and meditation. Jean says her religion allows her to uplift her husband.

“It comes from a place of love, because I want to uplift him … and when I keep my own self buoyed and enjoying my life, I can actually share that with him. He can look at me and have a sense of ‘life is beautiful; my wife is doing something good,” she told Survivor Net.

Alex was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March.

On Wednesday, he said he was feeling OK and sounded upbeat.

“Some days are better than others,” he told USA Today. “I still have the effects of the chemotherapy; I’ve now had, I think, nine or 10 sessions. So it’s wearing on me. but I don’t have any choice. I just have to stick with it, and hopefully they’re going to find a new drug that will enable me to grow my hair back. That will be something I will be very happy” about.