(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) — An all-woman Orthodox Jewish paramedic group was denied an application Tuesday night to operate an ambulance in two Brooklyn neighborhoods, setting the stage for a fight in Albany.

Ezras Nashim’s members are looking to operate an ambulance to serve the needs of Orthodox women in Borough Park and Kensington.

Members of the Regional EMS Council of NYC voted 12 against, and seven in favor of the group’s application, according to Vosizneias.com, with five abstentions and two members of the council absent.

Read the full story ›