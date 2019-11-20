Rep. Justin AmashJustin AmashTrump allies assail impeachment on process while House Democrats promise open hearings soon Hoyer: We are going to move as fast ‘as the facts and truth dictate’ on open hearings Conway spars with Wallace on whether White House will cooperate with impeachment inquiry after formal vote MORE (I-Mich.) on Wednesday ripped his former GOP colleagues, telling an elevator full of reporters and Republican lawmakers that allies of President Trump Donald John TrumpDem senator says Zelensky was ‘feeling the pressure’ to probe Bidens 2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ MORE are acting as if Americans are “stupid.”

Amash reportedly told HuffPost while in a House elevator filled with Republicans that the president’s allies in the House “talk about it like we’re all stupid,” referring to the impeachment process after Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandTrump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ The Memo: GOP plays risky game with attacks on Vindman Five things to know about Tuesday’s impeachment hearings MORE, testified before the House Intelligence Committee.

“Sondland testified to a quid pro quo. He testified to significant details and facts. He testified that he thought it was wrong. So the inference is obvious that the president was withholding security assistance,” Amash said, referring to the White House’s decision to withhold security assistance to Ukraine while the president pushed the country’s leader to open a criminal investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE (D).

“They talk about it like we’re all stupid, like we can’t see what’s going on,” Amash said, adding: “If this were any grand jury proceeding, it would be obvious to everyone.”

Amash, who left the Republican Party earlier this year over the party’s support for Trump, has emerged as a vocal supporter of the House impeachment inquiry even as his former colleagues have argued that the process is unfair and an illegitimate attempt to overturn the 2016 election.

Democrats and Amash have argued for months that the president’s efforts in Ukraine amounted to an attempt to solicit foreign interference in a U.S. election, as well as an abuse of U.S. foreign policy.