Gordon Sondland is in trouble. The U.S. ambassador to the European Union has been cast as a potentially decisive witness to allegations that President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate his Democratic rivals — and possibly conditioned a $400 million package of military aid on his counterpart’s agreement. Story Continued Below Unlike other witnesses who have appeared before House impeachment investigators, Sondland, who is testifying publicly Wednesday, was in regular contact with the president, and he sat in on nearly every meeting being scrutinized by investigators.

He often reminded colleagues of his direct line to Trump, and his central role in Ukraine policy — not typically in the purview of the EU ambassador — troubled senior officials in the State Department and National Security Council. Some colleagues in the Trump administration even worried that his conduct made him a counterintelligence risk. Democrats have already questioned Sondland’s honesty, noting that he couldn’t recall crucial moments during his closed-door testimony — but those moments were described richly by others. The top Trump ally has already amended his testimony once, and other depositions have raised doubts about whether he omitted evidence of a phone call with Trump that other witnesses recalled as potential evidence of the most damning charges against Trump. Some Republicans, too, have wondered whether Sondland, who contributed $1 million to the president’s inaugural committee, was acting on his own when he muscled his way into meetings on the U.S.-Ukraine relationship.

Sondland’s credibility is likely to come under fire from Democrats and Republicans — but his centrality to nearly every facet of the impeachment inquiry has made him perhaps the most important witness so far as Democrats seek to draw out evidence that Trump abused his power. Sondland has already made one of the more explosive revelations throughout the impeachment process — one that Democrats view as crucial for their case against Trump. In his amended testimony, Sondland revealed that he told a senior Ukrainian national security official on Sept. 1 that the country “likely” would not receive the critical military aid unless it publicly committed to the investigations Trump was seeking. Democrats view the conversation as the most direct evidence of an alleged quid pro quo, and it was made more explosive coming from a witness who frequently talked to Trump and claimed to be carrying out his directives. Sondland is also directly involved in another episode he declined to previously disclose. Last week, an aide at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv told impeachment investigators that he overheard Sondland telling Trump in a phone call that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had committed to announcing the investigations. David Holmes, the political counselor at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv, said he could clearly hear Trump asking about the status of “the investigations.” But Sondland’s recollection of the July 26 conversation will represent even more of the firsthand evidence that Democrats have been seeking. Witnesses described Sondland as the nucleus of an “irregular” channel of diplomacy that sidelined traditional foreign service officers with oversight of Ukraine policy. He worked with Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, former U.S. envoy Kurt Volker and Energy Secretary Rick Perry to push a Ukraine agenda that at times appeared to contradict longstanding U.S. posture toward the Eastern European ally.

In the weeks following his closed-door testimony, Sondland was also implicated as a participant in what Democrats have branded as a weeks-long scheme to push Ukraine to investigate the president’s political rivals — including former Vice President Joe Biden. During a July 10 meeting at the White House with a Ukrainian national security official, Sondland allegedly mentioned the investigations and Biden by name, causing then-national security adviser John Bolton to cut the meeting short. Other witnesses have said Bolton later expressed concerns about Sondland’s efforts. But since he began speaking to lawmakers, Sondland has tried to distance himself from the push to investigate Trump’s rivals, telling investigators last month that he was “disappointed” in the president’s direction that he link up with Giuliani. He also said he was opposed to Trump’s decision to freeze military aid to Ukraine and worked to get it released. Witnesses separately worried that Sondland had repeatedly violated security procedures in his interactions with Ukrainians. Holmes noted that Sondland, who was in Kyiv at the time of his July 26 call with Trump, used an unsecure cell phone and might have been monitored by Russians. Fiona Hill, Trump’s former top Russia official on the National Security Council, similarly said that Sondland routinely gave out her personal cell phone numbers to other people and would often talk to Ukrainians without appropriate briefings.