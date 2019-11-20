An Arizona man pleaded guilty Tuesday to manufacturing ammunition without a license after selling it to the murderer who killed 58 people and injured hundreds more at a Las Vegas music festival in 2017.

What are the details?

Douglas Haig, 57, has long admitted to selling 720 rounds to the killer and the Associated Press reported that “prosecutors never alleged that [Haig] had advance knowledge” of the massacre. Haig’s attorney, Marc Victor, told the outlet, “Doug was absolutely devastated when he learned of the tragedy.”

Haig, an aerospace engineer by trade, admitted to U.S. District Judge James Mahan that he did not have a license to make ammunition in his home workshop in Mesa, Arizona. According to NBC News, “Haig’s guilty plea involves the illegal manufacture of armor-piercing rounds.”

Authorities conducted a raid on Haig’s home within weeks of the massacre, after finding his fingerprints on unfired bullets found in the hotel room where the killer staged his assault.

Haig’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 19. As a convicted felon, he will now no longer be able to possess ammunition or firearms.

