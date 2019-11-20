Dr. Arthur Laffer’s speech to college students attending Binghamton University was cut short by unruly protesters Monday evening in New York.

Laffer spoke for about 30 seconds before unruly protesters took over the room. (RELATED:Trump Supporters At Binghamton University Travel In ‘Packs’ For Safety After Being Mobbed By Leftists.)

Preston Scagnelli, the speaker coordinator of the University’s college Republican group spoke with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill about what happened and his reaction to the University’s response.

WATCH:

———————————————————————————————————————————-

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump