Rep. Sean MaloneySean Patrick MaloneyApplause breaks out after Vindman says he’s not worried about testifying because ‘this is America’ Live coverage: House holds third day of public impeachment hearings Lawmakers spar over upcoming Sondland testimony MORE (D-N.Y.) received applause and laughter after his line of questioning resulted in Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandTrump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ The Memo: GOP plays risky game with attacks on Vindman Five things to know about Tuesday’s impeachment hearings MORE saying that he assumes President Trump Donald John TrumpDem senator says Zelensky was ‘feeling the pressure’ to probe Bidens 2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ MORE would benefit from an investigation into the Bidens.

In footage of the moment from Wednesday’s impeachment hearing, Maloney can be seen repeatedly pressing Sondland on who would benefit from an investigation into the family of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings ‘a great day for Republicans’ Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE.

Gordon Sondland: “I really resent what you’re trying to do.” Sean Maloney: “With all due respect, sir, we appreciate your candor, but let’s be really clear what it took to get it out of you.” pic.twitter.com/T2mnzqUZHo — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 20, 2019

“Who would benefit from an investigation of the Bidens?” Maloney asks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I assume President Trump would benefit,” Sondland responds.

“There we have it!” Maloney exclaims to laughter and applause from those in attendance at the hearing. “See? Didn’t hurt a bit, did it? Didn’t hurt a bit.”

Sondland then pushes back against Maloney, saying he has been “forthright” in his testimony and that he resents what the congressman was trying to imply during the moment.

“Fair enough. You’ve been very forthright. This is your third try to do so, sir,” Maloney responds. “Didn’t work so well the first time, did it? We had a little declaration come in after, do you remember that? And now we’re here a third time and we’ve got a doozy of a statement from you this morning.”

There’s a whole bunch of stuff that you don’t recall,” he continues, “so all due respect, sir, we appreciate your candor, but let’s be really clear on what it took to get it out of you.”

Moments later, Maloney continues his line of questioning, saying: “So my question is, when the president is putting pressure on the Ukrainians, withholding a meeting to get this investigation that you and I agree would benefit him politically, what kind of position does that put the Ukrainians in, sir?”

“A terrible position,” the ambassador responds, to which Maloney counters: “Terrible position. Why?”

“Well, obviously they’re not receiving ultimately what they thought was coming to them, and they’re put in a position that jeopardizes their security,” Sondland replies.

“A position that jeopardizes their security, and they’re being asked to do an investigation to help their security, essentially, that would benefit the president politically,” Maloney said. “In other words, you might say they’re being asked to give him a personal benefit in exchange for an official act. Is that a fair summary?”

“In your hypothetical, that’s correct,” Sondland responds.

Maloney fires back, saying: “It’s not a hypothetical, sir. This is real life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The moment instantly went viral on Twitter and prompted Maloney’s name to surge in the platform’s list of top trending items.

WOW. Sondland tried to say he “resents” the implication he’s been less than forthcoming and Maloney goes off, notes it’s taken him three tries. “All due respect sir, we respect your candor, but let’s be really clear what it took to get it out of you.” — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) November 20, 2019

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney out here with that strong New York Irish cop energy as he gets Sondland to say clearly that the investigations Trump wanted would benefit Trump pic.twitter.com/jYryHiWJ0J — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) November 20, 2019

Rep. Maloney is not taking ANY shit. — Imani Gandied Yams (@AngryBlackLady) November 20, 2019

Maloney later commented on the moment on Twitter, saying: “Friendly reminder: we’re here on our THIRD try and there was a whole bunch of stuff Amb. Sondland didn’t recall — so, while I do appreciate his candor, we’ve got to be really clear what it took to get it out of him.”

Maloney also responded to commentary from “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness, who tweeted: “Werq [work] this line of questioning.”

“You got it,” Maloney responded.