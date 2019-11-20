During CNN’s debate coverage on Wednesday, CNN Senior Political Commentator David Axelrod stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden is “kind of Mr. Magooing his way through” the debates, but “is moving forward.”

Axelrod said, “Biden, I wouldn’t say that he was a house on fire in any of the debates that we’ve been to. And yet, he comes — kind of bumps along, kind of Mr. Magooing his way through this. And you keep worrying that he’s going to hit a wall, but he is moving forward.”

