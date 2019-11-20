Conservative talk-show host and author Ben Shapiro lambasted Chick-fil-A after the company announced it would no longer donate to organizations with traditional views on human sexuality — like the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The restaurant chain made the bombshell announcement Monday, revealing that it would restructure its philanthropic giving beginning in 2020.

What did Shapiro say?

Speaking on Fox News‘ “Fox News @ Night,” Shapiro said the company is “idiotic” for bowing to the whims of politically correct America and the media.

“The left will never be satisfied,” Shapiro reasoned. “Once you give an inch to the left with regard to your fundamental principles, the left will never stop. If Chick-fil-A believes that they bought off the left through all of this and that the left is suddenly going to start switching their dollars over from whatever vegan restaurants they are patronizing — they’ve got another thing coming.”

“They’re going to lose a lot of supporters on the right who feel like they surrendered to nasty, censorious cancel culture,” he added.

The conservative firebrand also said that the example set by the company is a “horrible sign for our culture.”

“The fact that Chick-fil-A decided to bow down before the lords of political correctness and then cut Christian charities out because those Christian charities happen not to support same-sex marriage militantly is pretty astonishing,” Shapiro continued, “and it’s a horrible sign for our culture.”

Moreover, Shapiro noted, it becomes doubly problematic when Americans begin supporting only businesses with which they agree on politics and social niceties.

“The real question is if you are going to start boycotting businesses based on the personal views of the owners of the business, well, then we’re going to end up with basically a two-tiered political system in every aspect of American life, and the country can’t last that way,” he concluded. “If I literally have to check out the political donation record of the restaurant’s owner where I go to patronize, I don’t know how we’re going to last as a country this way.”

What else?

On Tuesday, Chick-fil-A insisted that it wasn’t caving in to outrage culture or LGBTQ activists.

In a statement, the company said, “Beginning in 2020 the Chick-fil-A Foundation will introduce a more focused giving approach, donating to a smaller number of organizations working exclusively in the areas of hunger, homelessness and education.

“We have also proactively disclosed our 2018 tax filing and a preview of 2019 gifts to date on chick-fil-afoundation.org,” the statement continued. “The intent of charitable giving from the Chick-fil-A Foundation is to nourish the potential in every child.”

The statement concluded, “Our goal is to donate to the most effective organizations in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger. No organization will be excluded from future consideration — faith-based or non-faith based.”

The restaurant chain also went on the record pointing out that it would still not be operating on Sundays despite massive cultural shifts elsewhere in its restructuring.