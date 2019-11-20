The Biden campaign ended up with egg on its face on Wednesday when they sent out an email about their candidate’s performance in the Democratic debate several hours before it started.

The email’s headline read, “Did I make you proud?”

“I’m leaving the fifth Democratic debate now,” Biden’s email claimed. “I hope I made you proud out there and I hope I made it clear to the world why our campaign is so important.”

The campaign was mocked for the blunder on social media.

“Think the Biden team pulled the trigger on this fundraising email a tad bit early,” reported Julia Terruso of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The campaign later apologized for the email in a statement.

“You might have just gotten an email from Joe about just getting off of the debate stage,” the statement read.

“That’s our bad, team. We know Joe is going to make us proud tonight. We were just so excited for it that we accidentally hit send too soon,” they added.

In a similar gaffe at the end of another debate in July, Biden bumbled through his closing statement and confusedly rambled through how to contact his campaign.

“If you agree with me, go to Joe, three, oh, three, three, oh,” he said, “and help me in this fight.”

Social media erupted in mockery at the embarrassing mistake.

The campaign of the former vice president has been plagued with gaffes and blunders, and apparently they have taken their toll. After being the frontrunner since entering the Democratic primary race, Biden has slipped in some national polls, and precipitously so in the key state of Iowa.

