Northern California prepared for its fourth round of blackouts in two months amid forecasted high winds, an increasingly new norm as the state’s utilities try to prevent deadly wildfires from starting.

PG&E Co. began shutting off power Wednesday morning in Napa and Sonoma counties, including parts of the city of Santa Rosa, where the Tubbs Fire in 2017 killed 22 people and destroyed over 5,000 structures. The blackouts will eventually affect around 150,000 customers in 18 counties, extending as far north as Shasta County…