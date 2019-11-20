Astonished presidential candidates Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) fact-checked former Vice President Joe Biden at the Democrat debate on Wednesday.

Joe Biden inexplicably claimed that he was endorsed by “the only” African-American woman elected to the Senate.

Biden was referring to former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun (D-IL) who was the first black female U.S. Senator who served from 1993 to 1999.

“I come out of the black community in terms of my support,” Biden said, noting that three former chairmen of the Congressional Black Caucus had endorsed his campaign as well as “the only African-American woman who’d ever been elected to the United States Senate.”

“That’s not true,” Booker replied

“No,” Harris replied. “The other one’s here.”

The crowd roared with laughter as Harris laughed and raised her arms with disbelief.

“I said the first!” Biden protested, before citing his “long-standing relationship with the black community.”

The debate moderators mercifully cut to a commercial break.