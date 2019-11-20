Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, had claimed earlier this year that he did not father a child with an Arkansas woman while he was living with his widow of his deceased brother. Biden even agreed to take a DNA test to prove that he was not the father.

The results from the DNA test were released on Wednesday and they reportedly show that Biden is the father of the child.

“DNA testing has established, ‘with scientific certainty,’ that Hunter Biden is the father of an Arkansas baby, according to a motion filed Wednesday in Independence County on behalf of the child’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts,” The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported. “Hunter Biden, who initially denied having sexual relations with Roberts, eventually agreed to take a DNA test, according to documents filed by Roberts’ attorney, Clint Lancaster.”

The Arkansas Democrat Gazette added that, according to the filing, Hunter Biden “is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process.”

“Roberts wants a court to establish that the 49-year-old father of three is her baby’s biological dad,” Page Six reported in June. “She is also seeking child support and for him to provide health insurance for the now-10-month-old infant. All out-of-pocket expenses would be split between the two parents, the filing said.”

Roberts’ attorney, Clint Lancaster, told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, “She really does not want this to be a media spectacle. She does not want this to affect Joe Biden’s campaign. She just wants this baby to get financial support from the baby’s father.”

“We have been in contact with Hunter Biden’s attorney. We have attempted to work with Hunter and his attorney to settle this issue but that has not been successful,” Lancaster added. “We are attempting to serve Mr. Biden.”