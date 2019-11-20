If there are two things that Americans can agree on in these divided times, they are: 1.) Epstein didn’t kill himself 2.) The movie adaptation for “Cats” looks like a crazed cat lady’s fever-dream.

This past July, the halls of social media erupted into a unified festival of trollery when Universal released the first trailer for the movie adaptation of the hit Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway musical that was based on the poems of T.S. Elliot. Though the original production featured actors in funky, psychedelic cat costumes, the movie adaptation (for reasons not yet known) chose to take this aesthetic to the most bizarre degree by crossing the actors with CGI in order to create the illusion of humanoid cats dancing around oversized sets – a revolutionary concept known as digital fur technology. While director Tom Hooper’s vision indeed offers something entirely different than audiences are used to seeing, that doesn’t mean people have exactly embraced it. With the release of the (arguably more upbeat) second trailer on Tuesday, the general audience consensus has not only persisted but also strengthened. Take a look:

[embedded content]

Writing at Elle, R. Eric Thomas simply admitted the second “Cats” trailer “broke” him:

It is truly impressive that Hollywood continues to try to convince us that there is an actual Cats movie and that it is coming out this year and that it will be in cinemas, going so far as to produce two different trailers to further the deception. You have to admire the commitment to a scam. Illuminati MC Skat Cat did what he had to do. As you may recall, the first Cats trailer introduced the world to the concept of “digital fur technology,” which scientists are still calling “violently against God’s plan.” That first trailer gave us such marvelous sights as 35 percent of Jennifer Hudson’s face and Judi Dench in JLo’s Hustler’s coat.Cats will go down in history as the first movie to be filmed completely in deep fake.

Other critics of the “Cats” trailer were also somewhat creeped out by the presence of full-sized breasts on the female cats, as evidenced by Taylor Swift’s cat-shimmying.

“As soon as I saw [Cats] gave the lady cats breasts, I should have assumed someone would shake them while dancing but I still wasn’t prepared for the reality of what that would look like,” tweeted Jarett Wieselman of Netflix.

“Taylor shimmying and her cat boobs shaking is truly the strangest and potentially creepiest thing I have seen,” tweeted another user. “Taylor Swift shaking her cat boobs at me triggered my fight or flight.”

Here are just a few more:

me seeing Idris Elba’s weird CGI cat body in the new CATS trailer pic.twitter.com/XTHZoCadYG — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) November 19, 2019

Everyone after watching that second Cats trailer pic.twitter.com/EP6LOaSA1a — Sasha Perl-Raver (@sashaperlraver) November 19, 2019

The new Cats trailer is even more bone chilling than the last… pic.twitter.com/wV4rXF8jB6 — Nick Bhasin (@nickbhasin) November 19, 2019

Though no early-reviews have dropped for “Cats” yet, it is entirely possible that the creative gamble could pay off by offering audiences the kind of fantastical viewing experiences they are more inclined to appreciate around the holidays, such as yearly productions of “The Nutcracker.” Time will tell.

Despite the presence of digital fur, the film’s makers did do something that has almost become a dying art-form for big-budget productions: building actual sets. This featurette gives an insightful glimpse into how the makers pulled it off:

[embedded content]