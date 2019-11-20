(STUDY FINDS) — LONDON — Chewing gum may actually be good for your oral health. That is, if you’re chewing sugar-free gum. That’s the main finding from a new study conducted at King’s College London, and it’s sure to delight gum enthusiasts the world over. According to the research team, sugar-free gum may slow the development of tooth decay in both adults and children.

Furthermore, in comparison to other strategies, such as oral health education and supervised toothbrushing programs, the study’s authors say their findings indicate that sugar-free gum can be used as an effective preventative measure against cavities.

For the study, a great deal of research published over the past 50 years was analyzed, including 12 prior studies that focused on the effect of sugar-free gum on the dental health of both adults and children. After finishing their analysis, researchers concluded that sugar-free gum impedes the development of cavities, even giving it a preventative factor rating of 28%.

Read the full story ›