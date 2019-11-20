Another American has been charged for allegedly attempting to provide material support to the terrorist organization known as ISIS.

Jason Brown, who goes by the name Abdul Ja’Me, allegedly made three payments of $500 to an individual, believing the money would go to help ISIS in Syria. Brown has been charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organizations, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Brown allegedly believed the money would go to an ISIS soldier actively fighting in Syria.

“Unbeknownst to Brown, the individual to whom he provided the money was confidentially working with law enforcement, and the purported ISIS fighter was actually an undercover law enforcement officer,” the DOJ said in a press release.

Brown is also alleged to be the leader of the Chicago-area street gang known as AHK. The gang is based in the suburb of Bellwood and appears to be “comprised of former members of other gangs, including the Black P Stones, Gangster Disciples, and Four Corner Hustlers,” the DOJ said.

The AHK street gang has been accused of trafficking narcotics throughout the Chicago area, including fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine. The DOJ says the affidavit for Brown’s arrest alleges the gang bragged about their crimes on social media.

In addition to Brown’s charges for his alleged support of ISIS, seven members of the AHK gang were also arrested for gang-related activity. From the DOJ:

Also Thursday, several AHK members or associates were arrested on federal drug charges. As part of the investigation, law enforcement shut down the gang’s operation of two illicit drug markets on the West Side of Chicago and executed search warrants at numerous locations. Seven AHK members or associates are charged in criminal complaints filed in federal court. Charged with conspiracy to possess a fentanyl analogue, heroin, and cocaine with the intent to distribute are Tristan Clanton, 34, of Chicago, Randall Langston, 25, of Bellwood, Ill., his brother, Brandon Langston, 22, of Bellwood, Ill., Hezekiah Wyatt, 19, of Hillside, Ill., Lenolis Muhammad-Curtis, 24, of Bellwood, Ill., and Frank Thaxton, 19, of Chicago. Charged with illegal distribution of the drug Xanax is Maurice Thomas, 30, of Chicago. Judge Harjani set detention hearings for Wyatt and Brandon Langston for Nov. 18, 2019; Thomas and Muhammad-Curtis for Nov. 19, 2019; and Clanton for Nov. 20, 2019. An arrest warrant has been issued for Randall Langston. According to the charges, Clanton is an influential AHK member who leads a drug trafficking operation in Chicago and Bellwood. The organization is responsible for trafficking more than a half kilogram of heroin, at least 474 grams of fentanyl analogue, and distribution quantities of cocaine and other drugs, the charges allege. Clanton and his crew sold drugs near two intersections in the North Lawndale and Humboldt Park neighborhoods of Chicago. Law enforcement shut down the crew’s operation of these markets as part of the federal probe.

Brown faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of providing material support to ISIS. He is also facing drug conspiracy charges, which could result in life in prison.

Earlier this year, the DOJ arrested two Somalian refugees for attempting to provide material support to ISIS as well.