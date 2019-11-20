The Kansas City Chiefs beating the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football” generated some solid TV ratings.

According to TVByTheNumbers, the game on ESPN was watched by 12.567 million viewers as the Chiefs improved to 7-4. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s down from the nearly 16 million viewers the game got last week, but it’s still incredibly strong.

Once again, the NFL just continues to put up monster TV ratings, and it doesn’t look like that’ll be coming to an end anytime soon.

Even though the game was down several million from last week, it was still a strong performance for “MNF” and ESPN.

Anytime a game breaks the 10 million mark, it’s a win for the league.

As a huge football fan, it’s fun watching the league do so well. It’s also not hard to see why this game generated such big ratings.

The Chiefs are one of the best teams in the league and Patrick Mahomes moves the needle. Anything he’s involved with is bound to get monster ratings.

We’ll see what the NFL does next in the ratings department, but things don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.