Several days after Colin Kaepernick worked out in front of scouts in Georgia, his lawyer claimed several teams are interested in signing the free-agent quarterback who is best known for kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.

In an appearance on “The Adam Carolla Show” on Tuesday, Mark Geragos, the attorney, said several undisclosed teams are interested in signing him.

“There are two teams that I think are in the hunt. One who is legitimately in need of a quarterback who had a very poor showing on Sunday and has got an owner that I don’t think gives a [expletive],” claimed Geragos.

He said that he believes a team will make a move “within the next 10 days.”

A report from NBC Sports, citing an unnamed source, said no team has offered Kaepernick a roster spot after the workout.

“I hope so, but I don’t know,” his agent, Jeff Nalley, told ESPN. “I’ll be honest, I’m a little bit pessimistic because I’ve talked to all 32 teams. I’ve reached out to them recently, and none of them have had any interest. I’ll tell you this: No team asked for this workout. The league office asked for this workout.

“I’ve got to tell you what, I’ve got to hand it to Colin. He stepped up, showed he’s in shape,” Nalley said. “I talked to the NFL people out here today. They said his arm talent is elite, that it’s the same as when he came out of college. I even asked them: ‘If you want to get him on a scale, see what he weighs.’ They said, ‘We don’t need to. He looks ripped. He looks in great shape.’”

In February, Geragos made a similar claim about his client, saying he would be signed by an NFL team within two weeks, which never materialized. In June of last year, he promised big Kaepernick news that also never came about. And in September 2018, he claimed the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots were both interested.

Colin Kaepernick during the Colin Kaepernick NFL workout held at Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Ga., on Nov. 16, 2019. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Several teams with problems at the quarterback position, one of which includes the Carolina Panthers as backup Kyle Allen threw four interceptions during a loss against the Atlanta Falcons over the weekend. Panthers owner David Tepper, however, told media outlets on Monday that the team isn’t interested, local station WBTV reported.

The Pittsburgh Steelers may be interested as current quarterback Mason Rudolph, who is starting in place of injured Ben Roethlisberger, also performed poorly in a loss to the Cleveland Browns last week.

Other quarterback-needy teams include the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, and Washington Redskins could be interested.

However, none of the aforementioned teams have indicated publicly that they want to sign Kaepernick.

According to an NFL Network analysis of Kaepernick’s workout, “He was in good shape and he has a fastball. The velocity was real good. Accuracy and touch were inconsistent. On deep balls, he was ordinary. He can still run well. Essentially average overall.”