(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Two female conservative students who recently tried to obtain official club status for an Intercollegiate Studies Institute chapter at Hobart and William Smith Colleges had their request denied, reportedly over concerns it may “cause stress to the student body.”

The nonprofit Intercollegiate Studies Institute explores intellectual conservatism, such as free markets and Constitutional liberty, and supports campus chapters across the nation. It prioritizes educating minds over campus activism to allow students to learn about principles they might not hear from their typical college professors.

ISI chapters host speakers, read and discuss books with varying conservative viewpoints, and coordinate meet-ups with like-minded students.

