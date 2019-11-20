Leftist actor Robert De Niro says legendary director Martin Scorsese expressed his belief that President Donald Trump will use “a war” to secure a third term in office.

“I’m worried because if he gets re-elected, it’s gonna be very, very bad—very bad on a lot of levels. He’s going to be history at one point, though he’d love to be president for life. He jokes about it,” Robert De Niro said in an interview with the Daily beast. “I think that if he became president for a second term he’d try to have a third term, and let smarter people manipulate it into getting us into some kind of altercation: a war.”

“The only other president who served a third term was Roosevelt because he was in a war, and this fool would go and start something. This was what Marty Scorsese was saying, and I said, ‘Marty, I never thought of that. I never thought he’d go for a third term if there was a war or something,’” De Niro continued.

What the Taxi Driver star didn’t mention is that Franklin Delano Roosevelt was already president when America joined the Allied forces in World War II, which was catalyzed by Japan attacking Pearl Harbor. Robert De Niro also failed to mention that shortly after Roosevelt’s death in 1945, Congress began constructing what eventually became the 22nd Amendment, limiting presidents to two terms. Roosevelt died shortly after winning a fourth term in office. Since its addition to U.S. Constitution in 1951, no U.S. president has ever served more than two full terms in office.

To be clear, Robert De Niro endorsed two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in April 2015, saying that “she has earned the right to be president.” Why? Well, “she’s a woman, which is very important because her take on things may be what we need right now.”

And the Goodfellas star has spent the last few years targeting Trump, calling him “totally nuts” months before Trump became the Republican nominee in 2016. De Niro expressed his wish to punch Trump in the face a few months later and just last week said that Trump has to be impeached because he “has to pay.”

“I’m just so incensed by this guy,” De Niro told the Daily Beast. “He’s conning people every day. It’s a blight on our country. We have a lot of making-up to do to earn back people’s trust, and to get back on track where certain allies will trust us enough to know that we won’t allow an idiot to get in office again.”

