The Jewish Democratic Council of America is launching an ad in Florida claiming President Donald Trump is a threat to the security of American Jews, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel is reporting.

The ad is set to run on social media platforms, but the council declined to detail the cost.

The minute-long spot begins with video of white nationalists marching in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 chanting “Jews will not replace us.” It then cuts to Trump claiming there were “very fine people on both sides.”

It ends with a narrator saying: “The biggest threat to the security of American Jews today is, incredibly, the president of the United States.”

Matt Brooks, executive director of the Republican Jewish Coalition, blasted the ad.

“The most pro-Israel president in 50 years, with Jewish grandkids, who has made us more secure and prosperous is only a threat to Democrats who want to pursue a pro-Palestinian agenda,” Brooks told the Sentinel.

The Republican group launched its first ad of the campaign earlier this month. That ad claims Democrats have turned their backs on Israel.