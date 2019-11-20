Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes on Wednesday laid out a laundry list of “asinine” allegations Democrats have made against President Donald Trump over the past three years.

“In their mania to attack the president, no conspiracy theory is too outlandish for the Democrats,” Nunes said prior to the testimony of Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union.

“Time and again, they floated the possibility of some far-fetched malfeasance by Trump, declared the dire need to investigate it, and then suddenly dropped the issue and moved on to their next asinine theory,” said Nunes, who is the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee.

Nunes rattled off a list of 10 allegations Democrats made against Trump, mostly during the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government. (RELATED: Adam Schiff Still Believes There Is ‘Compelling’ Evidence Of Trump-Russia Collusion)

Nunes’s remarks appeared to be a direct shot at Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the Intelligence panel. Schiff was among the highest-profile Democrats who pushed the theory that Trump and members of his campaign worked with Russians to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Schiff read aloud from portions of the Steele dossier, which alleged a massive Trump-Russia conspiracy, in a March 20, 2017, committee hearing. The special counsel’s report severely undercut the dossier by saying investigators found no evidence of coordination between Trump associates and the Kremlin.

According to a transcript of Nunes’s remarks, he said:

Trump is a long-time Russian agent, as described in the Steele dossier.

The Russians gave Trump advance access to emails stolen from the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

The Trump campaign based some of its activities on these stolen documents.

Trump received nefarious materials from the Russians through a Trump Campaign aide.

Trump laundered Russian money through real estate deals.

Trump was blackmailed by Russia through his financial exposure with Deutsche Bank.

Trump had a diabolical plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Trump changed the Republican National Committee platform to hurt Ukraine and benefit Russia.

The Russians laundered money through the NRA for the Trump campaign.

Trump’s son in law lied about his Russian contacts while obtaining his security clearance

“It’s a long list of false charges, all false, and I can go on and on and on,” Nunes concluded.

