So you’re telling me Hunter Biden lied? That seems to be the only possible conclusion given that he previously denied having sex with the woman in question. Back in May, a 28-year-old woman named Lunden Roberts filed a paternity suit claiming Hunter Biden was the father of a child she’d given birth to in August 2018. Hunter Biden agreed to a DNA test and today the results became public:

DNA testing has established, “with scientific certainty,” that Hunter Biden is the father of an Arkansas baby, according to a motion filed Wednesday in Independence County on behalf of the child’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts. Biden, son of former vice president Joe Biden, “is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process,” the filing states.

Roberts and Biden met while she was a student at George Washington University. At the time, Biden was dating his late brother’s widow, Hallie, and was apparently still not divorced from his estranged wife. In a lengthy profile for the New Yorker published in July, Biden denied having a sexual relationship with Roberts.

He has struggled for decades with alcohol addiction and drug abuse; he went through an acrimonious divorce from his first wife, Kathleen Buhle Biden; and he had a subsequent relationship with Beau’s widow, Hallie. He was recently sued for child support by an Arkansas woman, Lunden Alexis Roberts, who claims that he is the father of her child. (Hunter has denied having sexual relations with Roberts.)

Hunter Biden broke off the relationship with his brother’s widow in April of this year and a month later he married a woman he’d known for 10 days. Getting back to the baby, Buzzfeed reports that because the child is now known to be Joe Biden’s grandchild, Roberts is seeking Secret Service protection:

The motion also said the baby should be eligible for US Secret Service protection as a grandchild of former vice president Joe Biden — particularly as he runs for president in the 2020 election. “Baby Doe’s paternity could put the child and those close to the child at risk of harm for the same reasons the Biden family is protected by the United State Secret Service,” the motion said.

Finally, some Republicans greeted the news of the DNA test with a round of congratulations for Joe Biden:

We’ll have to wait a few more hours to see if someone mentions this at tonight’s debate.