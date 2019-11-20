A DNA test has confirmed that Hunter Biden fathered a child with an Arkansas woman who is suing him for financial support, after months of Biden denying the allegations and asking that the suit be thrown out.

What are the details?

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported Wednesday that “DNA testing has established ‘with scientific certainty'” that Biden is the father of the baby, according to court documents filed by the child’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts. According to the motion, Biden “is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process.”

Biden has repeatedly denied having a sexual relationship with Lunden, and demanded in August that the paternity suit against him be tossed out by the court, The Daily Mail reported. Biden eventually agreed to take a DNA test.

As Business Insider noted, “Biden’s relationship history is complicated.”

At the time of Biden’s affair with Lunden, he was dating his late brother’s widow, Hallie Biden, who he moved in with after divorcing his wife of 22 years. Biden remarried in May to Melissa Cohen, who he reportedly had met just days before.

Anything else?

Biden is the son of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, and has spent a great deal of time in the headlines over the past year.

Ahead of the fifth Democratic presidential primary debate on Wednesday, not only had the news broke that Joe Biden was officially confirmed to be a grandfather again, but it was revealed that Hunter Biden and business his associates allegedly received millions in illegal funds in a Ukrainian business deal.

Hunter Biden’s foreign business relationships have become a major focus of Republicans amid the impeaching probe into President Donald Trump, and — in turn — a major source of frustration for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

The younger Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian gas firm, Burisma, until this year, receiving a lucrative salary during and well after his father was point-man to Ukraine during his time as vice president.

Both Bidens have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the apparent conflict of interest, while officials in the U.S. and Ukraine continue to press for investigations into corruption allegations surrounding Burisma.