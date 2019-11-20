(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The attorney general for Washington, D.C., filed a lawsuit against the food delivery company DoorDash, alleging that it is wrongfully taking tips customers intend for delivery drivers.

“DoorDash misled consumers, who reasonably believed that their tips would go to workers, not the company’s bottom line,” Attorney General Karl Racine said in a Tuesday statement. “We are filing suit to put a stop to this deceptive practice and secure monetary relief for those harmed by DoorDash’s actions.”

After backlash earlier this year, DoorDash announced in July that tips from customers would increase the amount drivers made. “We did not launch our current model to pay Dashers less. In fact, when we moved to it, our average contribution to Dashers stayed the same,” CEO Tony Xu wrote on Twitter. “Going forward, we’re changing our model – the new model will ensure that Dashers’ earnings will increase by the exact amount a customer tips on every order. We’ll have specific details in the coming days.”

