(CNBC) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 133 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 slid 0.4% while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.6%.

“It looks like some of the story-lines that have been intertwined with the market have started to put up more of a headwind for stocks,” said Daniel Deming, managing director at KKM Financial. “The market is having more trouble navigating this landscape and it’s primarily due to the fact that the trade situation has stalled.”

Apple shares dropped to trade 1.3% lower while Caterpillar dipped 1%. The VanEck Vector Semiconductor ETF (SMH) was down 0.9%. Broadcom pulled back 2% while Analog Devices and Qualcomm both traded about 2% lower.

Read the full story ›