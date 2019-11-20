America’s most trusted therapist Dr. Laura Schlessinger is back with another instant bestseller, fearlessly tackling the perplexing issues we all face in today’s increasingly complicated world in her new book, “Love & Life: Tough-Love Advice on Dating, Marriage, Child-Rearing, Values, Faith, Resilience.”

Last weekend, Dr. Laura Schlessinger launched “Love & Life” during a sold-out appearance at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

The beloved counselor and veteran radio host spoke on Saturday to a standing-room only crowd of close to 700 fans who wildly cheered her with standing ovations.

"Love & Life," published by Humanix Books, has become an instant bestseller on Amazon and hits stores from coast to coast on Tuesday.

Following the 90-minute presentation, called “An Evening With Dr. Laura,” she stayed on to chat with audience members and graciously posed for photos in the library’s Presidential Learning Center in Simi Valley, California.

“It was a mutual love-fest,” Dr. Laura told Newsmax. “It couldn’t have been a better experience if I designed it.”

In “Love & Life,” Dr. Laura candidly discusses the ins and outs of marriage, divorce, remarriage, and dating, as well as parenting, personal responsibility, loss, and disappointment. She delves into how to enjoy life and live with reality, and reveals the “only New Year’s resolution you’ll ever need.”

Dr. Laura, currently heard on SiriusXM, has been a daily fixture on radio stations around the world for more than 40 years and is the author 14 bestselling books for adults and four for children.

In “Love & Life,” the beloved counselor doles out generous helpings of no-nonsense advice infused with her strong sense of ethics, faith, accountability, and personal responsibility, providing solutions to every situation life presents.

With honesty, compassion, and humor, Dr. Laura talks turkey on:

The Five Secrets to a Satisfying Marriage: The best ways to kick-start your relationship by boosting intimacy; curbing self-centered behavior; and extending kindness and consideration in everything you do. “There can never be enough touching of skin or touching of heart!” Dr. Laura says. (Page 3)

Millions of radio listeners have tuned into Dr. Laura for more than 40 years as she dives into the issues that face today’s parents and grandparents, husbands and wives, men and women — and everyone seeking love, fulfillment, and success.

Based on the tough-love advice Dr. Laura has given to her callers and those who’ve written her, “Love & Life: Tough-Love Advice on Dating, Marriage, Child-Rearing, Values, Faith, Resilience,” tells it like it is and provides a valuable resource for day-to-day living in 2019 and beyond.

In an interview in the November issue of Newsmax Magazine, the 72-year-old Brooklyn-born therapist says she has no plans to retire anytime soon.

“Somebody asked me that and I said you retire from a job, you don’t retire from a mission. That’s how I feel — if somebody wants to make fun of me so be it — but for me it’s a mission. My path came and grabbed me — and I’m just as true to it as I can be,” Dr. Laura said.

NOTE: "Love & Life: Tough-Love Advice on Dating, Marriage, Child-Rearing, Values, Faith, Resilience," is available at bookstores everywhere