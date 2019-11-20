When a whistleblower, reported by many to be Eric Ciaramella, a longtime CIA employee, filed a complaint that he heard from others that President Trump’s telephone call with the Ukrainian president back in July was wrong, Democrats were giddy with excitement.

Finally, after years of failed collusion, obstruction, corruption and other allegations made in their efforts to overturn the 2016 presidential election, they thought they had something.

They assured the public that the whistleblower’s testimony was coming and soon.

But when it became clear from the available evidence that the whistleblower had a bias against the president, and that he hadn’t actually heard anything at all, his testimony suddenly became problematic. They’ve now said it’s not necessary at all.

TRENDING: After Pelosi insults him over whistleblower question, reporter hits back: ‘It’s called journalism’

Republicans aren’t so sure.

And now two, Rep. Devin Nunes, ranking member of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Rep. Jim Jordan, ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, have written to Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who is running House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment agenda against Trump, insisting on the whistleblower’s testimony.

And that’s not all they want.

They also are insisting on all the details about the drafting and filing of that whistleblower complaint, all the details about Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC and its affiliates, and Democratic National Committee communications with Ukrainian government officials.

Democrats are insisting President Trump be impeached for a quid pro quo between President Trump and Ukraine involving investigations by Ukraine into the Bidens. Hunter Biden was collecting some $83,000 a month to be on the board of a corrupt gas company while his father was vice president.

In fact, Joe Biden is on video explaining how he threatened Ukraine with the loss of American aid if they did not fire an investigator looking into the company paying off his son.

Wednesday’s letter to Schiff explained that even though Democrats promised “fairness” during the “impeachment inquiry,” there hasn’t been any.

“You have repeatedly prevented Republicans from fully and fairly examining issues central to the Democrats’ ‘impeachment inquiry,'” the GOP members told Schiff. “We therefore write to inform you that we intend to subpoena testimony and records in an attempt to inject some semblance of fairness and objectivity into your one-sided and partisan inquiry.”

The letter noted the Democrats’ enthusiasm for the whistleblower testimony, at first.

“However, following revelations that the whistleblower has a bias against President Donald Trump and the disclosure that you had received an early account of the whistleblower allegations, you reversed course to deny the whistleblower an opportunity to testify,” they said.

But those details are needed “for a full and fair understanding of all relevant facts.”

It was the inspector general of the intelligence community who revealed the whistleblower’s anti-Trump bias. And the GOP letter notes there are discrepancies between the whistleblower’s claims and evidence.

“We must assess the whistleblower’s credibility and the sources he or she utilized to develop the anonymous complaint.”

Other factors also need examination, they said.

For example, no evidence has been allowed yet even though there are reports “about Ukrainian government’s effort to ‘sabotage’ the Trump campaign in 2016 by working closely with the media and a Democratic National Committee consultant named Alexandra Chalupa.”

And then there are those stunts by Hunter Biden.

“According to the New York Times, Hunter Biden was ‘part of a broad effort by Burisma to bring in well-connected Democrats during a period when the company was facing investigations backed not just by domestic Ukrainian forces but by officials in the Obama administration.”

Even Democrats at the time of Obama’s administration “raised concerns.”

To seek a “basic level of fairness,” “we intend to subpoena the anonymous whistleblower and Hunter Biden,” the Republicans said.

Schiff’s refusal to cooperate “shall constitute evidence of your denial of fundamental fairness and due process,” they warned.

The Daily Caller reported, “Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul on Thursday said he might force a vote to bring in 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son in as a witness to the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump.”

The report said, “Senate Republicans do not appear to be concerned about House Democrats’ ongoing efforts to impeach Trump, with many saying even if the House were to move forward with impeachment, that there is no way the Senate would vote to impeach the president.”

Fox News called it a “scathing letter.”