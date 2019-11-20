On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s special coverage of the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry, network anchor Bret Baier discussed the testimony of EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, which he described as “very damaging” for President Donald Trump’s defense.

Baier said, “Listen, on its face, it’s very damaging to some of the arguments the GOP has been making. I think it is going to be fascinating to see in cross-examination how they go. Remember back in October, President Trump called Ambassador Sondland, ‘a really good man and a great American.’ He is testifying now I think cleaning up for Gordon Sondland rather than President Trump.”

