During Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox Business Network’s special coverage of the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry, Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano discussed the testimony of EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, which he described as “devastating” for President Donald Trump.

Napolitano said, “He drew the conclusion. He drew it from ‘listen to Rudy.’ The president was very shrewdly using a lawyer so he could argue his communications with the lawyer are protected. They’re not in an impeachment inquiry, but they are elsewhere.”

Comparing this inquiry to former President Richard Nixon’s, Napolitano said, “The case today makes Gordon Sondland the John Dean of this testimony. He directly connects it to the president, through the vice president, through Secretary Pompeo, through Rudy Giuliani, and even more inexplicably, we learned the president wasn’t interested in an investigation, he was interested only in the announcement.”

He added, “The president wanted to be able to say politically, ‘Aha, a foreign government is investigating Joe Biden!’ Whether the investigation was going to happen or not, he wanted to be able to say it.”

He concluded, “This is devastating to the president.”

