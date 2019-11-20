On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s special coverage of the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry, network anchor Chris Wallace discussed the testimony of EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland and put the outcome in not-so-good terms for President Donald Trump and his associates.

Wallace said, “I think what Gordon Sondland was trying to do here is protect himself more than he is to protect anybody else. To a certain degree took out the bus and ran it over President Trump, Vice President Pence, Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, Rudy Giuliani, Mick Mulvaney. He implicates all of them.”

He continued, “I think one of the keys is going to be going to the specific points of contact between him and the president because there are a couple of points where he says it was abundantly clear, my personal presumption, my belief and he is not saying directly that the president told him these things. And specifically, he says the president never told me that there was any condition between aid as opposed to the White House meeting between military aid and Zelensky announcing the investigations.”

