Former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed that ex Shawn Booth almost broke up with her after another one of her exes was named “The Bachelor.”

Bristowe appeared on Nick Viall’s podcast where she opened up about her relationship with Booth, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“When you became the Bachelor, Shawn almost broke up with me and said that you won,” Bristowe told Viall. “And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ That hurt me so badly. And he said, ‘That guy won. That’s what he wanted. That’s why he came on the show and he won.’”

The tension between Viall, Bristowe and Booth stems from Bristowe’s season of “The Bachelorette” where both Viall and Booth competed for her love. Bristowe ended up choosing Booth, but the two had issues because the bachelorette admitted to sleeping with Viall before the Fantasy Suites on the show. (RELATED: Kaitlyn Bristowe Defends ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s Decision To Be Open About Her Sex Life)

“At the end of the day, you have a choice and I chose him and he chose me and then he chose to focus on you,” she continued. “It really was hard for him. It was really, really a lingering thing in the relationship. Super unfortunate.”

I can’t understand why Viall getting the lead spot on “The Bachelor” would prompt Booth to end things with Bristowe, but whatever. Booth and Bristowe’s relationship was always interesting to me. I was always waiting to see if they would last and then they didn’t.

I don’t think anyone was surprised.