Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani says he is still in touch with Ukrainians regarding information on Vice President Joe Biden.

“There are several prosecutors sitting in Kyiv right now that want to come to the U.S. to testify,” about the Biden’s alleged corruption, Giuliani said during an appearance on Glenn Beck’s radio show. “They are not being given visas by our State Department.”

Giuliani, who is at the center of the impeachment proceedings, has been pursuing investigations on behalf of Trump. He told Beck that the Ukrainians were not being granted visas to testify.

“All I can tell you is that, for three or four years, is that embassy deliberately interfered with the ability to develop this story by not giving visa to [former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor] Shokin and now four or five other parliamentarians who are ready, willing, and able to testify to this and go on television, testify before committees. They have direct evidence about the bribery, the collusion, the case is a massive pay-for-play, multi-million-dollar scheme and it is an absolute travesty of justice.”