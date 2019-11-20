Tensions over a long-stalled Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) reauthorization spilled into public view on the Senate floor on Wednesday.
“This bill is not a Democratic bill. It’s not a Republican bill. This bill is a survivors’ bill. It’s written with the help of survivors who know what’s needed in the real world,” Feinstein said ahead of making her request.
“Why on earth would we introduce a piece of legislation that will not make it through this body? Shouldn’t we be working together to find a path forward? We should continue to work on that, and I sincerely hope that by the of this year, we can come together,” she added.
Democrats were quick to note that, under Feinstein’s amendment, Republicans could have offered Ernst’s version of the VAWA reauthorization as a substitute amendment — meaning that, if successful, it would become the bill that got a final vote in the Senate.
But in addition to the gun-related provisions, Feinstein pointed to LGBT and tribal sovereignty provisions as two other sticking points for trying to work out a bipartisan deal.
VAWA lapsed in February after it was left out of a funding bill that ended the partial government shutdown. The statute provides funding and grants for a variety of programs that address domestic abuse.