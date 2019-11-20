Gordon Sondland confirmed in his Wednesday testimony that he told President Donald Trump that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “loves [his] ass.”

Sondland, the United States Ambassador to the European Union, responded to a question from Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman during a public impeachment hearing that it “sounds like” something Zelensky would say.

“That’s how President Trump and I communicate,” he explained. “A lot of four-letter words. In this case, three letter.”

Watch the whole exchange here:

[embedded content]

Sondland’s testimony cast Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, as orchestrating the push for Ukraine to open an investigation into Hunter Biden and Burisma.

Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yavonovitch also recently testified that Giuliani led a smear campaign that led to her ouster for what she later thought was her reluctance to cooperate with Giuliani’s plan.

The former New York City Mayor is reportedly the subject of a federal investigation into his actions related to Ukraine. (RELATED: Giuliani Being Investigated For Failing To Register As Foreign Agent, Campaign Finance Violations)