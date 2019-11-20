The “Pretty Woman” as Harriet Tubman? At least that’s what one Hollywood executive allegedly thought some time back in the mid-1990s.

According to screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard, who penned the script for the recent biopic about Harriet Tubman, a studio executive 25 years ago suggested that Julia Roberts play the famed abolitionist on screen — despite Roberts being a white woman.

Speaking during a Focus Features Q&A earlier this month, Howard said Hollywood “was very different” in 1994 — apparently so different that at least one executive believed he/she could cast a white woman in a black woman’s role.

“I was told how one studio head said in a meeting, ‘This script is fantastic. Let’s get Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman,’” said Howard, as reported by Deadline. “When someone pointed out that Roberts couldn’t be Harriet, the executive responded, ‘It was so long ago. No one is going to know the difference.’”

Howard added that the only person to mention how the casting would not work was the “single black person” in the room.

So how did the mentality change? Howard claims that “12 Years a Slave” and “Black Panther” made executives see the truth about such movies.

“When ’12 Years a Slave’ became a hit and did a couple hundred million dollars worldwide, I told my agent, ‘You can’t say this kind of story won’t make money now.’ Then ‘Black Panther’ really blew the doors open,” Howard said in a Q&A article with the Los Angeles Times.

According to Box Office Mojo, “Harriet” has grossed $32,095,750 domestically on a budget of $17 million.

Recently, some industry insiders have raised awareness of some Hollywood executives pushing the idea that movies starring black actors are not profitable. For instance, screenwriter David S. Goyer told Entertainment Weekly that executives were initially sketchy about a black man playing the lead in “Blade,” fearing that it would underperform overseas.

“At one point the [studio] came to us and said ‘can Blade be white?’ and I said ‘absolutely f***ing not.’ Like, that is just terrible. You cannot do that,” Goyer recalled saying. “[New Line studio head] Mike DeLuca said ‘I’ll make it for $40 million if you can get Denzel Washington, 35 if you can get Wesley Snipes, and 20 if you can get Laurence Fishburne.’ And that was it. We wanted Wesley.”

With the success of “Black Panther,” though, the conversation has shifted into whether or not some in Hollywood will persist in the idea that movies headlined by black movie stars might not make money. Some have expressed doubts.

“An unavoidable truth, however, must temper this expectation: Hollywood’s ongoing discrimination against black movies isn’t supported by logic and evidence, so why believe illogical people will amend their behavior based on evidence that they were wrong all along?” wrote Brando Starkey of The Undefeated.

Rachel Leah of Salon believed “Black Panther” was simply the face representing an ongoing change:

The rise of streaming services and independent releases signal that some of Hollywood’s gatekeepers are becoming less powerful. And in a year in film that boast not only “Black Panther,” but also “Sorry to Bother You,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Favourite,” “Ocean’s 8,” “Proud Mary,” “Widows,” “Annihilation,” “A Wrinkle in Time,” “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” and “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Black Panther” feels more like the face of a movement — one that is not tethered to any single award or individual, but indicative of a collective shift in front of and behind the camera of who’s telling stories and whose stories are being told.