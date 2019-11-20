Democrats conducting the impeachment investigation have accused the president and his supporters of intimidating witnesses for making comments on Twitter about them or rebutting their claims.

But talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh on Wednesday pointed out Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon is pushing a boycott of businesses belonging to the wife of a key witness, Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

“Well, now, hell’s bells, is that not witness intimidation?” Limbaugh asked.

“Apparently, the reason Sondland is trying to thread the needle today, is it turns out that he’s been getting threats. It turns out that his wife’s real estate businesses and hotel are being boycotted with the help of an Oregon Democrat congressman,” Limbaugh said.

A tweet from Blumenauer said, “Gordon Sondland, welcome to the resistance.”

“Now, how is that not witness intimidation?” Limbaugh asked. “Is the Army going to put Sondland and his family on an Army base, give him 24/7 protection like we were told was gonna be extended to Lieutenant Colonel Vindman? Congressman Blumenauer tweeted this morning after Sondland’s bombshells, ‘Gordon Sondland, welcome to the resistance.'”

Limbaugh said “he was gonna call off the boycotts of Sondland’s wife hotels and real estate business.”

“Well, this could be why Sondland wrote his opening statement to please the Democrats and the media. This could be why he did not include in his opening statement the fact that Trump never once said to him quid pro quo and said, in fact, the opposite. Trump said he didn’t want quid pro quo.”

He said Sondland did not put that in his opening statement.