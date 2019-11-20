Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee criticized Chick-fil-A’s decision to stop donating to two Christian charities following pressure from LGBTQ activists, telling WVNN radio that the fast-food restaurant chain “has decided to allow themselves to be bullied, to allow their enemies… to dictate where they give their money.”

Earlier in the week, Chick-fil-A’s foundation said it will no longer donate to The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, two groups that have a history of opposing same-sex marriage, CNBC reported.

Pressure from activists had been growing as Chick-fil-A expanded outside of its stronghold in the southeastern U.S.

“It’s just a sad day in America, said Huckabee, who organized an appreciation day for Chick-fil-A when it was first pressured on the issue in 2012. “I think people don’t realize that when we surrender to the voices of hostility and hate, they don’t let up on us. They don’t come around to our side. They don’t respect us. They just come back to beat the heck out of us even harder.”

Speaking on WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” Huckabee said on Tuesday that Chick-fil-A’s decision was particularly disappointing, because “It wasn’t like they did this because they were failing and had to do it. I think that they’ve been convinced by corporate consultants that this is the direction they need to go. They need to be more woke, and they made this decision. They cast their lot.”

Related Stories