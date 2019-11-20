It looks like the International Criminal Court (ICC) finally has allowed Libya to sort out its own issues with Moammar Gadhafi’s son, Dr. Saif al-Islam Gadhafi, turning over the legal responsibility to Libya.

It is about time. Eight years after the Libya 2011 war and years after the U.K. House of Commons Report of 2016 showed that media lies permeated the pre-war info about Gadhafi “attacking his own people,” the ICC has still maintained its legal proceedings. As if the facts on the table in the Hillary Clinton/Qatar/Sarkozy war do not count.

Even President Obama admitted that the Libya war was his biggest regret. Everyone knows that the NATO-led attack on Libya produced a failed state, the Libyan $150 billion state funds, gold reserves and more looted, millions of displaced persons, a refugee epidemic that destabilizes Europe and a Libya under al-Qaida-affiliated, Islamist rule.

The longer the ICC delays the case, the more embarrassing it gets. The ICC should aim at retaining some credibility, after almost solely going after African and Middle Eastern leaders – and Serbs. They somehow never find war atrocities worthy of even the slightest examination from the hand of Western, white leaders.

The ICC has been accused of racism against Africans, by amongst many the president of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni. He has called the ICC both useless and racist, a political weapon to get rid of opponents. The ICC is safely situated in the Netherlands, far from any local competence on war issues and the ongoing local slaughter of civilians, surrounded by wealthy lobby groups, political influencers and Western billionaires, while targeting Africans.

TRENDING: Ben Carson tells off Maxine Waters for lack of ‘basic manners’

Since Saif al-Islam Gadhafi is an African, let the Africans judge him. To be precise: the Libyan courts. Let those who have seen Libya under Gadhafi before 2011 and the utter horrors since the 2011 NATO war judge him.

The ICC has certainly displayed its complete incapability of sorting out the Libyan tragedy. And certainly powerless. The tribally divided Libyan people are not easy to rule, as the EU has found. Whatever plan they plot fails as Europe experiences massive waves of illegal immigration, which, by the way, Gadhafi himself warned of.

U.S. citizen, field marshal Khalifa Haftar is now Russia’s ally on the ground. As a long-term CIA operative and well-known Gadhafi enemy, he has been a player since he moved from the United States in 2011 to join the NATO war.

A Virginia court recently put out an arrest warrant, promising to judge Haftar in absentia for gross atrocities against Libyan civilians. This was following the massacre where the Russian Wagner Group mercenaries were involved in the Esbea district in Libya earlier this year. The Libyan arrest warrant came first, also targeting the commander of Haftar’s forces, Oun Al-Furjani, Chief of Staff Abdelrazik Al-Nathori and Al-Sharif Al-Buzaidi.

The Guardian and many others have long ago reported on the Haftar atrocities. The Herland Report has, with its connections inside Libya, reported on this for years. Another precise account has been written by Sasha Toperich, first published at The Hill.

The U.K. Commons Report 2016 documented the involvement of exile-Libyans who wished to take power in Libya – which they did, Haftar one of them. It has not exactly gone well. Today, Libya is led by various militias led by notorious warlords such as Hashim Bishr, Ghnewa al-Kikli, Osama al Jwilli and Haitham Tajouri, in addition to other semi-militias. Not to forget the al-Qaida affiliated leader, Abdelhakim Belhadj, the late Sen. John McCain’s good friend, now reportedly Africa’s richest man.

Libya is now completely destroyed. The electricity system is broken, cities hardly have water, militia rule the streets, ongoing slavery, rape, rampant abuse of black Libyans, the Tawharga-tribe. Libyan prisons hold thousands of prisoners unlawfully; this has been well-documented.

Many are aware of the fact that under the authoritarian Moammar Gadhafi, Libya was Africa’s wealthiest welfare state, with trickle-down state money funding free education for both men and women and housing projects for the poor.

The Central Bank system was entirely independent with no loans from the IMF, World Bank. The literacy rate was around 90%. Peter Hoekstra gives a good account of this in “Architects of Disaster: The Destruction of Libya.”

Libya had Africa’s longest average life expectancy at 78 years of age,