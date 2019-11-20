An image shared on Facebook claims former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in a 2016 email to then-Acting Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile, “If that f**kin bastard wins, we’re all going to hang from nooses! You better fix this s**t!”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Clinton making the statement in her publicly available emails or elsewhere. The quote may be a variation of a line from a 2016 article published by the website Victurus Libertas.

Fact Check:

Variations of the claim have been circulating on social media since at least 2016. This viral meme, which has been shared more than 2,800 times, alleges that Clinton sent a profanity-laced email presumably about her 2016 political rival Donald Trump to Brazile Oct. 17, 2016.

“If that f**kin bastard wins, we’re all going to hang from nooses!” reads the purported email to Brazile. “You better fix this s**t!”

WikiLeaks released thousands of emails from Clinton, her campaign manager John Podesta and the DNC during the 2016 election cycle. Yet, while the leaked emails provide access to her communications, there is no record of Clinton ever sending or receiving an email containing the quote attributed to her in the Facebook post.

An internet search revealed no credible media outlets linking the statement to Clinton either. (RELATED: Did Hillary Clinton Once Say She Wanted Trump To Run For Office?)

The alleged statement, previously debunked by Snopes, may be a variation of a quote that appeared in a 2016 article on Victurus Libertas, a website described by The New York Times as a “conspiracy-minded news site that suggests, among other things, that the Titanic was deliberately sunk and that the queen of England is a reptilian alien.”

This particular article claims that Clinton lost her temper with NBC employees after participating in a 2016 presidential candidate forum hosted by Matt Lauer, an anchor for the network at the time. At one point, she allegedly yelled, “If I lose, we all go down and that Fascist F**k will have us swinging from nooses!”

The article credits Politico as the source of the quote, though the statement appears nowhere in the cited article. In fact, the Politico article doesn’t mention Clinton losing her temper at all.

It’s unclear how the statement in the Facebook post got linked to Brazile.